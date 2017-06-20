Team news: three changes for Cats
Kilkenny manager Eddie Brennan.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.
Kilkenny boss Eddie Brennan has made three changes for tomorrow's Leinster U21 HC semi-final against Westmeath.
From the team that started against Dublin, James Burke, Luke Scanlon and John Donnelly come into the Black & Amber XV in place of Ryan Bergin, Huw Lawlor and John Walsh.
Nine of the Kilkenny team started against Westmeath last year, as the Lake County inflicted a shock quarter-final defeat on the Cats.
Kilkenny (Leinster U21 HC V Westmeath): Darren Brennan (St Lachtain’s); Michael Cody (Dunnamaggin), Conor Delaney (Erins Own), James Burke (Thomastown); Conor Doheny (Dicksboro), Jason Cleere (Bennettsbridge), Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan); Luke Scanlon (James Stephens), Pat Lyng (Rower-Inistioge); Alan Murphy (Glenmore), John Donnelly (Thomastown), Sean Morrissey (Bennettsbridge); Shane Walsh (Tullaroan), Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge), Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan).