Team news: Lake County make two changes 20 June 2017





Delvin club mates Darragh Clinton and Alan Cox celebrate Westmeath's Leinster U21HC quarter-final success over Kilkenny at Cusack Park, Mullingar.

Darragh Clinton and Niall Mitchell come into the Westmeath attack for their Leinster U21 HC semi-final against Kilkenny.

The midlanders defeated Laois at the quarter-final stage and will entertain the Cats in Mullingar on Wednesday night, hoping to knock them out of the championship for a second successive season.

Like Kilkenny, Westmeath will start with nine of the players who started against the Noresiders in 2016.

Westmeath (Leinster U21 HC V Kilkenny): Sean Maher (Castletown Geoghegan); Sean Quinn (Raharney), Conor Shaw (Brownstown), Darren Giles (Raharney); Naoise McKenna (Castletown Geoghegan), Darragh Egerton (Clonkill), Joe Rabbitte (Castlepollard); Michael Daly (Lough Lene Gaels), Shane Clavin (Castletown Geoghegan); Darragh Clinton (Delvin), Killian Doyle (Raharney), Niall Mitchell (Clonkill); James Goonery (Raharney), Jack Galvin (Cullion), Ciaran Doyle (Raharney).