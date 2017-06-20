TV opportunity for GAA clubs

20 June 2017

Of great benefit to the health & wellbeing of all club members.

GAA clubs don't have to qualify for the All-Ireland finals on St Patrick's Day to secure TV time.

Would you like your club to feature in a television advertisement campaign? If so, a leading Irish supermarket is looking for GAA clubs to take part in a forthcoming series of ads.

The supermarket chain concerned would like to hear from team management or club secretaries to discuss the project.

Interested parties should email [email protected] The deadline for applications is June 24th.

Familes are also invited to get involved: https://goo.gl/forms/WGFuPNyh8Ox7NVcL2




