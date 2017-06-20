Oak Leafers relishing Mayo test 20 June 2017





Derry manager Damian Barton with assistant manager Brian McGuckin.

Derry are looking forward to traveling to Castlebar to take on Mayo in the senior football Qualifiers.

While being pitted against last year's All-Ireland finalists was perhaps the worst draw that Damian Barton's men could have got in the Round 2A draw yesterday morning, assistant manager Brian McGuckin is optimistic:

“It’s great to have such a challenge in the next round,” he told The Irish News. “It’ll give us great focus and it’s a game that we’re really looking forward to. Obviously Mayo are one of the top three teams in the country, so it’s a fabulous challenge and we’ll go down there and give it absolutely everything we have.

“We had a fair idea of the teams we could meet and on the bus home from Waterford we talked through all the potential candidates and we couldn’t see any that would have been an easy tie.

“It’s going to be a huge ask for us but we’ll be as prepared as we possibly can be.”