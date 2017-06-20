"We can play football too and that's what we're planning to do" 20 June 2017





Offaly's Eoin Rigney and John Heslin of Westmeath during their side's Leinster SFC quarter-final replay clash at TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.

Westmeath won't be deploying a blanket defence in Sunday's Leinster SFC semi-final against Dublin.

Faced with the daunting prospect of tackling the reigning provincial and All-Ireland kingpins at Croke Park for the third successive season, the Lake County could be forgiven for adapting a conservative, damage-limitation approach. But star attacker John Heslin say the underdogs will try to take the fight to the Dubs:

“They’re a fantastic team, no doubt about it, but we can play football too and that’s what we’re planning to do next Sunday,” the St Loman's clubman told gaa.ie.

Regarding his team's replay victory over Offaly on Saturday, Heslin adds: “We have great lads coming from our half back line and our full back line at pace, and we didn’t get that going last week.

“This time we did, and that’s where our goal came from, we came at pace, got a man over and we got our goal. We brought a bit more intensity to it, the day that was in it was a fantastic day for football, and it was a good game. Last week wasn’t, but that’s the way it goes, nobody wanted to lose and we came out rightful winners.”