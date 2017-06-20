Lifestyle changes needed in Antrim 20 June 2017





Antrim joint-manager Frank Fitzsimons.

Antrim co-manager Frank Fitzsimons says the Saffrons will need to prepare better if they want to get to the next level.

Having seen his team run out of steam in the second half as they were knocked out of the championship in Sligo on Saturday evening, the Lamh Dhearg clubman notes that an improved attitude is required before Antrim can start winning championship games:

“At the start of next year they have to work hard and don’t worry about anything else,” he told The Irish News.. “If they want to live this lifestyle of a county player – and it is a lifestyle change – when their mates are going out for a few pints they might have to decide not to do that.

“If you want to be at that level, that’s what you have to do. There are players that could be in better shape.

“But we’ve a decent group of players coming through at minor level and hopefully some of the older lads will stay – the likes of Mark Sweeney – and push the younger lads on and let them know what it’s like and what they need to do.”