Rebels have recovered their mojo - Ó hAilpín 20 June 2017





Cork's Sean Og O hAilpin ©INPHO/James Crombie Cork's Sean Og O hAilpin ©INPHO/James Crombie

Sean Óg Ó hAilpín says Cork's hurlers have got their mojo back.

The Rebels have roared through to the Munster final on the back of terrifc victories over Tipperary and Waterford; their former All-Ireland winning captain and Hurler of the Year has been impressed by the rapid progress being made by the younger members of Kieran Kingston's squad, as well as by the manner in which the more-established players have been reanimated:

“I didn’t expect them to make an impact quite as quickly as they have," he is quoted in The Irish Times. "I knew they were seriously talented players but I thought 'give them a couple of years and they’ll be leadership figures down the road for the really promising teams coming through at minor and under 17'.

“They’re young but their maturity is exceptional. You could tell that talking to them about hurling. They may be teenagers but they’re men in hurling terms in their attitude and everything. I still thought it would take a couple of years.

“What has also been fantastic for me is the way the 2013 team have got back their mojo. The likes of Séamus Harnedy coming back to serious form, Conor Lehane, Patrick Horgan and Mark Ellis, Damien Cahalane – man, the improvement in his hurling over the past year has been phenomenal – Bill Cooper, who is so underrated.”