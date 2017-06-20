Lyons: Lilywhites have been underperforming 20 June 2017





Kildare's Ollie Lyons is tackled by Michael Brazil of Offaly

©INPHO Kildare's Ollie Lyons is tackled by Michael Brazil of Offaly©INPHO

Ollie Lyons reveals that Kildare's GPS stats last year were "pathetic".

The Lilywhites were knocked out of Leinster by Westmeath last year and lost to Mayo in the Qualifiers after getting the better of Offaly. But the nature of their thumping semi-final victory over Meath last weekend suggests that Cian O'Neill's men have made major progress since:

“I was just saying there, it is mad that it is 2009 since the last Leinster final and the most important thing was that we performed,” Celbridge clubman Lyons told The Irish Examiner. "The last couple of years we really underperformed.

“One of the biggest signs of underperformance is the GPS when you look at it after games and it was absolutely pathetic last year against Westmeath. This year it has been picking up and our S&C team have done a lot of good work so fitness levels are good and physicality is good.

“The structure is getting there, but we’re not the finished article yet.”