Limerick's Lee embracing the challenge 20 June 2017





Limerick manager Billy Lee with selector Paudie Kissane.

Limerick manager Billy Lee s looking forward to Saturday's do-or-die SF Qualifier against Wexford.

Edged out by Clare by a point in the Munster SFC, the Treaty County will have home advantage against a Model County side dumped out of Leinster by Carlow:

“We played Wexford in the league and they beat us,” Lee told gaa.ie. “They’ve got promoted since, and that would indicate that they’re in a better place than we are in 2017. With that to one side, it’s a new game.

“We’ll just get on with it and we'll just embrace the challenge that's in front of us and bring our own style to the game. We’ll try to be the best we can be and try and focus on what we’re trying to do and that for me is the thing.

“It’s exciting. I think any manager that you’d talk to would always tell you that there is always pressure on these games. You can’t let the pressure get to you. You have got to enjoy these occasions and you got to embrace it, and put the pressure to one side and get on with it. Simple as that.”