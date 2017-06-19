HS football team of the week 19 June 2017





Donegal and Tyrone supporters in the terraces for their side's Ulster SFC semi-final clash at St Tiernach's Park, Clones.

Tyrone and Kildare both produced hugely impressive displays over the weekend while Roscommon did what was expected of them against Leitrim. Here's our football team of the week...

1. Colm Lavin (Roscommon)



As expected, the Rossies safely negotiated the challenge of Leitrim and will bid to cause an upset against Galway in the Connacht SFC decider.



2. David Hyland (Kildare)



The tight-marking defender completely negated the influence of Meath captain Graham Reilly and also delivered the pass for Cathal McNally's 13th minute goal.



3. Eoin McHugh (Sligo)



The Yeats County will face Meath in round 2 of the qualifiers following their win over Antrim and Niall Carew will be looking for a repeat performance from his full-back.



4. Barry Gilleran (Longford)



The qualifiers have always been kind to the midlanders in recent years and Gilleran impressed in their 2-15 to 1-10 win over Louth.



5. Tiernan McCann (Tyrone)



The Red Hands issued a statement of intent against Donegal and McCann played his part when raiding forward to notch 1-1.



6. Peter Cunningham (Offaly)



Despite a massive effort by their number six, Offaly finished second best to neighbours Westmeath in Mullingar on Saturday.



7. Ciaran McFaul (Derry)



Half-back McFaul registered two points as the Oak Leafers got the disappointment of their Ulster SFC exit to Tyrone out of their system.



8. Kevin Feely (Kildare)



All the skills were on show from the athletic Lilywhite midfielder who put his team on a forward footing at every available opportunity.



9. Colm Cavanagh (Tyrone)



Cavanagh dominated the aerial exchanges against Donegal and his hard work sowed the seeds for his side's surprisingly convincing victory.



10. Enda Smith (Roscommon)



The midfielder sent over three points as Kevin McStay's charges made light work of Leitrim in Dr Hyde Park.



11. Daniel Flynn (Kildare)



Flynn's speed and strength caused panic in the Meath defence at times and the number 14 finished with 1-4 to his name.



12. Niall Sludden (Tyrone)



Scorer of four points, Sludden has emerged as a key player for the Red Hands and Mickey Harte will be hoping he can maintain this high level of performance in the weeks ahead.



13. Cathal McNally (Kildare)



When the Leinster SFC semi-final was in the melting pot early on, McNally sent his side on the road to victory with a goal and he also chipped in with three points for good measure.



14. John Heslin (Westmeath)



The Lake County's talisman came good with a return of 1-6 against Offaly and his finger prints were all over his team's best moments.



15. Paddy McBrearty (Donegal)



The majority of Donegal's players struggled to cope in the face of the Red Hand onslaught but McBrearty, who sent over six points, was an exception.