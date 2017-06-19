HS hurling team of the week 19 June 2017





Cork supporters invade the pitch after their side's Munster SHC semi-final victory over Clare at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Cork and Galway reached their respective provincial finals yesterday. Here's our hurling team of the week...



1. Stephen O'Keeffe (Waterford)



Cork would have been out of sight at half-time in Semple Stadium were it not for some saves of the top drawer variety from the Deise netminder.



2. Daithi Burke (Galway)



Burke and his defence team-mates can expect a sterner test when they line up opposite Wexford in the Leinster SHC decider.



3. Damien Cahalane (Cork)



The Cork number three came out on top in his personal battle with Waterford's Maurice Shanahan.



4. Colm Spillane (Cork)



Spillane's participation was brought to a premature end after picking up a second yellow card in the 62nd minute but he had played an important role up to that point.



5. Aidan Harte (Galway)



Got forward to register three points in his side's routine 0-33 to 1-11 penultimate stage success over Offaly in O'Moore Park.



6. Mark Ellis (Cork)



Ellis superbly marshalled the Rebel County's defensive effort and they will enter the Munster decider against Clare in a confident frame of mind.



7. Mark Coleman (Cork)



Waterford great Tony Browne summed up Coleman's display - 'Gutted..but what has lifted me was watching young Mark Coleman playing natural wing back hurling'.



8. Jamie Barron (Waterford)



Barron contributed two points to the Waterford cause but they finished a distant second on the day.



9. Johnny Coen (Galway)



Coen finished with two points to his name as the team in maroon and white disposed of Offaly with the minimum of fuss.



10. Conor Whelan (Galway)



Offaly's defenders will be glad to see the back of Whelan who pick-pocketed them to the tune of seven points from play.



11. Conor Lehane (Cork)



Showed no ill effects of the injury that threatened his participation in sending over four points before making way in the 68th minute.



12. Seamus Harnedy (Cork)



Harnedy's runs had the Waterford defence in all sorts of trouble and he raised two white flags in the process.



13. Niall Burke (Galway)



Will Burke, who scored five points, and the Tribesmen justify their favoritism against Wexford in the Bob O'Keeffe Cup showdown?



14. Shane Dooley (Offaly)



Not for the first time, Dooley was left to plough a lone furrow up front and his effort yielded a return of 0-9 (three from play).



15. Patrick Horgan (Cork)



Horgan's unerring accuracy from placed balls – he found the target with 0-10 (two from play) – was a key ingredient in Cork's winning formula.