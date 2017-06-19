Keegan and Cafferkey injured on club duty

19 June 2017

Lee Keegan and his Westport teammates celebrate with the All-Ireland club IFC silverware.
©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Footballer of the Year Lee Keegan and full back Ger Cafferkey could be doubts for Mayo's All-Ireland Round 2A football qualifier against Derry on the weekend after next after suffering injuries in the Mayo SFC at the weekend.

Keegan hobbled off after Westport's 0-11 to 3-9 defeat to Tom Parsons' Charlestown on Saturday night following a heavy collision with Jack Reilly, while Cafferkey was forced to retire at half-time in Ballina Stephenites' 2-13 to 1-6 victory over local rivals Crossmolina.

County panellist and Crossmolina attacker Conor Loftus also failed to finish the local derby clash at James Stephens Park. 




