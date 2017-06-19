Teams to change jerseys for Leinster SHC final

19 June 2017

Galway's Johnny Coen and Shaun Murphy of Wexford.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Galway and Wexford are expected to wear their alternative jerseys in the Leinster SHC final on July 2 to avoid a clash of colours.

When the counties met in Division 1B of the Allianz League in Pearse Stadium last February, the similiarties between the two sets of jerseys caused confusion for players and spectators alike. 

As a result, Wexford are expected to wear their gold strip and Galway their white jerseys.




