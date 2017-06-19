Galway sweating on Mannion 19 June 2017





©INPHO/Bryan Keane. Galway's Cathal Mannion and David King of Offaly.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Galway full forward Cathal Mannion is an injury doubt for the Leinster SHC final against Wexford on July 2.

The Ahascragh-Fohenagh clubman was forced off with an ankle injury in the 24th minute of yesterday's facile semi-final win over Offaly at O'Moore Park and was due to have a scan today to ascertain the extent of the damage. Joseph Cooney is also facing a race against time to be fit for the provincial decider after failing to prove his fitness in the lead-up to yesterday's game.

"Cathal went off with what looked like a bad ankle injury. Joe Cooney had an injury coming in to this and didn't make it today. The timeframe on those two isn't concrete yet. We picked up another few knocks today, so we'll see," Galway manager Micheal Donoghue explained.