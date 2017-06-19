Central Council discusses hurling reform proposals 19 June 2017





Tipperary captain Brendan Maher lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup after their All-Ireland SHC final victory over Kilkenny at Croke Park.

At its meeting last Saturday last, the GAA's Central Council considered the proposals for the reform of the GAA Hurling championships and made several decisions as follows:

Counties/provinces have until Friday, 14 July to suggest amendments to the proposals on the Hurling championships as currently drafted.



CCCC will consider these suggested amendments and motions will then be finalised on behalf of Central Council for consideration at a Special Congress.



On receipt of these motions, each County Committee and Provincial Council will be given the opportunity to submit a motion to the Special Congress



Special Congress will consist of Central Council, the past Presidents, and delegates from the counties on the basis of two delegates per county.



Special Congress will take place on Saturday, 30 September

Central Council also gave permission for the Special Congress to consider motions from the Standing Committee on the Playing Rules and motions from CCCC that aim to make more weekends available for club games.