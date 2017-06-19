Watch: fascinating documentary on changing face of GAA 19 June 2017





Former Kerry All-Ireland winning captain Dara Ó Cinnéide will look at how technology and science have changed the inter-county game in a new TV series which airs tonight.

The four-part Irish language series — which is directed by former Galway goalkeeper Pat Comer — will see Ó Cinnéide discuss with past and present players, managers and scientists the dramatic changes that have taken place since he played his last game for the Kingdom 12 years ago. GPS vests, statistics and analysis are now part and parcel of the inter-county scene.

Episode one of GAA Nua will be broadcast on RTÉ One at 7.30pm.

Youtube credit: RTÉ - IRELAND’S NATIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE MEDIA