What they said ... the weekend in quotes 19 June 2017





Cork manager Kieran Kingston and assistant manager Diarmuid O'Sullivan celebrate with supporters after their side's Munster SHC semi-final victory over Clare at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

“We don't get too carried away. Our job as management is to prepare the team and we try and keep the outside out all the time. We have to concentrate on ourselves. It's one more game, it's a Munster final and that's it. We've won nothing, there's no medals handed out today.”



Kieran Kingston won't allow his Cork players to lose the run of themselves.



“I thought we were lucky to be in it at half-time. SOK (Stephen O'Keeffe) kept us in it in the first half with a couple of brilliant saves. It's disappointing from our point of view, everything we talked and planned to do, we just didn't do.”



Things didn't go according to plan for Derek McGrath and the Deise.



“We looked leaderless in the second-half. We looked leaderless on the pitch and on the sideline to be honest with you. Look, the players and management will have to sit down and maybe have a bit of a blowout or whatever and seriously look in the mirror and say 'what's going wrong?'”



Waterford great Ken McGrath - who was on punditry duty on 'The Sunday Game' - was disillusioned after the final whistle.



“I relish winning games, I don't care how it's done. Sometime the scoreboard is very entertaining to watch, it runs up plenty of scores. Other days it can be like last year's final which I think was as enjoyable a game as this.”



It's a results business as far as Red Hand supremo Mickey Harte is concerned.



“You have to say great credit to Tyrone. I thought they played some great football but we'll have to look at ourselves and how we can be better and what we need to improve on.”



A qualifier fixture versus Longford beckons for Rory Gallagher and Donegal.



“For the last few weeks the focus has been on Offaly and for the next few weeks we'll be preparing for a Leinster final. The objective was to come in, win the game and get to the Leinster final. The lads worked hard for the last couple of weeks and thankfully we came away with the win.”



This year's Bob O'Keeffe Cup decider will see Michael Donoghue's Galway go toe-to-toe with Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford.



“It's going to take us 12 months to get to the physical level of the Galways and Tipperarys, but we are determined to do that.”



Offaly boss Kevin Ryan isn't raising the white flag yet.



“It's going to be a tough ask no matter who it is (we're playing). Obviously, Dublin are hot favourites and rightly so. Our preparation starts on Monday.”



Can Cian O'Neill and his Kildare players claim a first Leinster SFC title since 2000?



“We were second best in most aspects of the game and in most areas of the pitch. The scoreline reflects that.”



It's back to the drawing board for Andy McEntee and the Royals.



“To all intents and purposes in many people's eyes, the Connacht final was last weekend. But at the same time, it was one of the big targets of the team to get to the final and improve on last year's performance.”



Kevin McStay and the Rossies will be looking to spring a surprise against Galway on July 9th.



“Denis is very resilient. We could really do badly with him being back, Callum the same. Paddy's is a knee problem, it looks serious enough but we won't know until we check them all.”



Westmeath's Tom Cribbin is sweating over the fitness of Denis Glennon, Callum McCormack and Paddy Holloway.



“The boys are on the floor in there – there's no point saying any different.”



Pat Flanagan has a big job on his hands trying to rally his Offaly troops ahead of next Sunday's qualifier clash with Cavan.



“We should have ran out more comfortable winners than we actually did but we're in the pot anyway for the next day.”



Laois manager Peter Creedon was a relieved man when the final whistle sounded in their qualifier clash against Wicklow.



“I'll take a break and focus on the family for a while.”



With three years under his belt, Johnny Magee was non-committal on his future as Wicklow senior football manager.



“We had a good championship win in New York and I felt we played very well against Mayo, but a couple of calls went against us. Other than that I'd be very pleased.”



Meath will hold no fears for Niall Carew and the Yeats County in round 2 of the qualifiers.



“Myself and Frank [Fitzsimons] will have a good think and we'll meet with the county board. It's their decision, but we'd hope to take this team to get ourselves back out of Division 4 and push on.”



Gearoid Adams hopes to get the green light to continue as joint manager of Antrim along with Frank Fitzsimons.



“We have a bit of work on but we are into the next round and theoretically it should be a bigger and better challenge and that's want we want at this time.”



Challenges don't come any 'bigger and better' for Damien Barton and Derry than an away trip to Mayo!



“Derry got the start in the second half that we wanted and they went up four points again but we came back into the game. But they got through for that goal one-on-one and they finished it and ultimately that finished our chances of winning the game.”



Waterford manager Tom McGlinchey could fault his players' effort against the Oak Leafers.



“We're delighted to have been able to turn it around. The players are well capable of what they did today. Maybe it's the presence of the giant that is Dublin but we don't seem to perform in Leinster.”



The back door has proven to be a happy hunting ground for Denis Connerton's Longford charges.



“I believe the time is right for someone else to take a fresh approach with a talented and committed group of players. Our Championship ended on a disappointing note, but the players achieved progress with back to back promotions taking the county to Division Two.”



Colin Kelly has stood down as Louth senior football manager after three years.