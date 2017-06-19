Westmeath set to go defensive against Dubs again 19 June 2017





Dublin's Bernard Brogan with Killian Daly of Westmeath.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Dublin's Bernard Brogan with Killian Daly of Westmeath.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Westmeath are likely to deploy ultra-defensive tactics against Dublin for the third year-in-a-row in next Sunday's Leinster SFC semi-final.

The Lake County returned to their attacking roots last Saturday when they powered to a 3-17 to 0-15 replay victory over Offaly, but it seems the chances of them going for broke against the All-Ireland champions - who beat them in the last two Leinster finals - are remote in the wake of injuries suffered by Paddy Holloway, Callum McCormack and Denis Glennon.

"If I didn't lose three of my key players, I'd say 100 per cent we're better (than last year). At the same time, we've a few very good young lads coming through as well and this may give them their chance," manager Tom Cribbin told the Irish Daily Mirror.

"We do have better depth now too. Like, John Egan came on and got a goal for us. The subs generally had a huge impact. Frank Boyle could have got Man of the Match, he was just superb when he came on for Paddy (Holloway).

"We weren't expecting to call on him inside 10 minutes, but he was absolutely brilliant. He led the charge and scored two points as well."