Lynn was 'stupid' to play club game, fumes Barton 19 June 2017





Tyrone's Frank Burns with Derry's Enda Lynn during the Ulster SFC game at Celtic Park Tyrone's Frank Burns with Derry's Enda Lynn during the Ulster SFC game at Celtic Park

Damian Barton criticised his captain Enda Lynn for lining out in a club game just five days before Derry's All-Ireland SFC qualifier win over Waterford on Saturday.

Lynn missed the victory in Dungarvan after aggravating a hamstring injury after coming on as a second half substitute for Greenlough against Slaughtneil in the club game.

"Enda didn't start because he participated in a league game stupidly on Monday night. Enda is crazy whenever it comes to football and training," the Derry manager is quoted as saying in the Irish Daily Mirror.

"He came into a game against Slaughtneil and it was 3-2 at half-time so Enda thought he could do something. He reaggravated a hamstring injury which was stupid on his part."