Spillane impressed by Tyrone

19 June 2017

The Tyrone team take to the field.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

Tyrone's performance against Donegal was the best Pat Spillane has seen from any team in this year's championship.

The Kerry legend was especially impressed by the Red Hands' attacking prowess as they moved to within 70 minutes of retaining the Anglo-Celt Cup with a surprisingly comfortable victory.

"It was a demolition job, men against boys," Spillane said on The Sunday Game.

"I think Mickey Harte threw the shackles off this team. The fear was gone. They were playing with abandon and attacking the ball. Their transition from attack to defence was unbelievable.

"They scored 1-21, 1-19 from play, it was a brilliant performance of total football. They were very impressive."

He added: "This was the best display by any team in this year's championship. They really laid down a marker. I've seen Dublin, Kerry, Galway but I would put them up (there)."




