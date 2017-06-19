Special Congress slated for autumn 19 June 2017





2017 GAA Congress at Croke Park.

Aogán Ó Fearghaíl has revealed that Special Congress will take place in late September or early October.

The new hurling championship proposals will be discussed at the summit and will give counties time to make some 'tweaks' following last Saturday's Central Council meeting.

“It’s not something we do very often (Special Congress). It’s ten years since we did this before," the GAA president explained to RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland after this morning's All-Ireland SFC Round 2A qualifier draw.

“There are proposals there which have been drafted following consultation by many groups and bodies, drafted by the CCC. Most of the delegates said there’s huge merit in there. They liked most of what’s there but they want an opportunity to tweak some of the proposals.”

Ó Fearghaíl also welcomed the decision to fix the All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals for Pairc Ui Chaoimh on July 23 after last week's disappointing news that the redeveloped stadium wouldn't be ready in time to host the Munster SFC and SHC finals.

“We’re assured that safety concerns will be met by that stage. It will be a wonderful spectacle, I’ve no doubt, a packed occasion on July 23 by the banks of the Lee will provide an ideal backdrop for the official opening of the stadium. It will be a positive summer for Cork,” he added.