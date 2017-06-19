McDonald an injury concern for Wexford 19 June 2017





Wexford's Conor McDonald dejected.

©INPHO/Oisin Keniry. Wexford's Conor McDonald dejected.©INPHO/Oisin Keniry.

An ankle injury is threatening Conor McDonald's participation in the Leinster SHC final on July 2.

According to the Irish Independent, the young Wexford attacker damaged ankle ligaments in training and is a major doubt for the Croke Park showdown with All-Ireland favourites Galway.

The Naomh Eanna clubman scored five points, including four from frees, in the Model County's famous Leinster SHC semi-final win over Kilkenny last Saturday week and his unavailability would be a huge blow to their chances of ending a 13-year wait for provincial honours.