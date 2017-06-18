Deise boss disappointed with low intensity levels

18 June 2017

Waterford manager Derek McGrath.
Waterford manager Derek McGrath was left scratching his head after his team's below-par performance against Cork today.

“No complaints,” he pointed out to Newstalk.

“I thought we were lucky to be in it at half-time. SOK (Stephen O'Keeffe) kept us in it in the first half with a couple of brilliant saves.

“It's disappointing from our point of view, everything we talked and planned to do, we just didn't do.”

He concluded: “The disappointing thing for us is that we left any hint of intensity that we wanted to bring to the Championship, it looks like we left it in Fota during camp.”




"We were second best in most aspects of the game and in most areas of the pitch"


