McGrath laments a lack of leadership 18 June 2017





Waterford's Ken McGrath. INPHO Waterford's Ken McGrath. INPHO

Waterford have 'a lot of soul searching' to do, according to former great Ken McGrath.

That was the conclusion the Mount Sion clubman reached following today's 1-15 to 0-23 Munster SHC penultimate stage loss to Cork.

Speaking as a pundit on RTE's 'The Sunday Game', he opined that the Deise were found wanting in the leadership department - both on and off the field.

“Look I'll be honest, it was as as poor of a display as I've seen for a long, long time,” McGrath remarked.



“We looked leaderless in the second-half. We looked leaderless on the pitch and on the sideline to be honest with you.

“Look, the players and management will have to sit down and maybe have a bit of a blowout or whatever and seriously look in the mirror and say 'what's going wrong?'

“That was the one fear I had over the last few years was that defensively, the way we were playing, was that if teams got ahead of us would we come back at them?

“You saw in the second-half that we were rudderless in attack basically. We had no imagination, there was no flair, there was no exuberance... that's what you'd associate with Waterford teams I've played on.

“We won Munster titles in that time as well, but I think there's definitely a lot of soul searching to go on. It was a very, very poor second-half.”