"We've won nothing, there's no medals handed out today" 18 June 2017





Cork manager Kieran Kingston.

Cork showed against Waterford today that their win over All-Ireland champions Tipperary last time out was no flash in the pan but manager Kieran Kingston is taking it all in his stride.

The Leesiders are looking forward to a Munster SHC final date with Clare on July 9 and, in an interview with RTE Sport, the manager said: “We don't get too carried away.

“Our job as management is to prepare the team and we try and keep the outside out all the time. We have to concentrate on ourselves.

“It's one more game, it's a Munster final and that's it. We've won nothing, there's no medals handed out today.

“Parts of our game wouldn't be good enough for the next day, we know that.”