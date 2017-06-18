Mission accomplished by McStay and the Rossies 18 June 2017





Roscommon manager Kevin McStay.

As far as Roscommon manager Kevin McStay is concerned, your team 'can never be far enough ahead' when you are patrolling the inter-county sidelines.

The Rossies romped to a 2-23 to 1-09 win over Leitrim at Dr. Hyde Park today to set up a provincial final showdown against holders Galway.



“You can never be far enough ahead. That sounds a bit glib but it's not,” McStay told Newstalk's Off the Ball.

“You're always looking at where you can improve, if you're five up or ten up. We got a run on them and that's what we planned to do. We did want to hit them as hard as we could early on on the scoreboard.

“They got the goal then and it brought them back into a position where we didn't think they deserved to be in.

“Thankfully we did keep after them and they were well set up to push on in terms of point-scoring and by half time, I think the game was fairly well packaged.”