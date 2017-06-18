Tyrone's consistent performance pleases Harte 18 June 2017





Tyrone refused to ease their foot off the gas against Donegal and that was one of the most pleasing aspects of their win as far as Mickey Harte was concerned.

The Red Hands march on to a second successive Ulster SFC final following an impressive display and, speaking to BBC Sport shortly after the final whistle, their manager remarked: “This team can play good football.

“We've done it in spells during the year, in the last couple of years. We probably didn't do it consistently enough over a long period of time so we didn't get results like this.

“I think today we were consistent across the game. We weren't mistake free, we made plenty of mistakes but we were able to overcome those mistakes and there's a lot of real good energetic young men on this team, mixing with the experienced players we have and that's serving us well.”

Today's high scoring game was in stark contrast to last summer's keenly contested final between the two counties which Harte & Co edged on a scoreline of 0-13 to 0-11.

“I relish winning games, I don't care how it's done. Sometime the scoreboard is very entertaining to watch, it runs up plenty of scores. Other days it can be like last year's final which I think was as enjoyable a game as this.

“[It was] much easier for us to watch this one because I think it was out of their reach midway through the second-half. It was easier to watch but just as enjoyable as last year's final for me.”