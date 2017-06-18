Munster U-25 HC: O'Reilly hat-trick seals historic win for Limerick 18 June 2017





Limerick's Brian Ryan with Waterford's Dermot Ryan Limerick's Brian Ryan with Waterford's Dermot Ryan

An Oisin O'Reilly hat-trick sent Limerick on the road to victory over Waterford in today's first ever Munster U-25 Reserves hurling final at Semple Stadium.

Despite losing the services of Andrew La Touche Cosgrave to a red card late on, Pat Donnelly's side overturned a one point half-time deficit to run out 4-12 to 1-19 winners.

O'Reilly and Kyle Dillion raised green flags in the opening period but Limerick trailed by 2-6 to 0-13 at the halfway stage.

A second-half double from the Treaty County's corner-forward paved the way for their two point success.

Shane Ryan, meanwhile, accounted for 1-5 of the Deise's tally.