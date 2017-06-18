'Big statement from Tyrone today' 18 June 2017





Tyrone's manager Mickey Harte celebrates their win over rivals Donegal Tyrone's manager Mickey Harte celebrates their win over rivals Donegal

The twitterati were impressed with Tyrone's dismantling of Donegal today...

Big statement from Tyrone today.Colm Cavanagh and Mattie Donnelly outstanding #contenders — colm cooper (@colmcooper13) June 18, 2017

Mattie Donnelly an absolute power house. #machine — Kyle Coney (Noney) (@kyleconey1) June 18, 2017

tyrone while impressive faced a very tired flat donegal side today. Some serious shooting from Tyrone — Conor.mortimer (@Conmort) June 18, 2017

Mark Bradley is giving a master class on off the ball movement in the full forward line and how to occupy the sweeper #perfection — John McGrath (@john_mc_grath) June 18, 2017

Long distance shooting from Tyrone is a joy to watch. Hungrier team — owen mulligan (@owen_mulligan) June 18, 2017