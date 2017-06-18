The twitterati were impressed with Tyrone's dismantling of Donegal today...
Big statement from Tyrone today.Colm Cavanagh and Mattie Donnelly outstanding #contenders
— colm cooper (@colmcooper13) June 18, 2017
Mattie Donnelly an absolute power house. #machine
— Kyle Coney (Noney) (@kyleconey1) June 18, 2017
tyrone while impressive faced a very tired flat donegal side today. Some serious shooting from Tyrone
— Conor.mortimer (@Conmort) June 18, 2017
Mark Bradley is giving a master class on off the ball movement in the full forward line and how to occupy the sweeper #perfection
— John McGrath (@john_mc_grath) June 18, 2017
Long distance shooting from Tyrone is a joy to watch. Hungrier team
— owen mulligan (@owen_mulligan) June 18, 2017
Tyrones tackling is so impressive very rarely foul and generally turn over the ball in contact
— Joe sheridan (@Squarecut84) June 18, 2017
