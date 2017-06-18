"We were second best in most aspects of the game and in most areas of the pitch" 18 June 2017





Meath manager Andy McEntee before his side's Leinster SFC semi-final clash against Kildare at Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park, Tullamore.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Meath manager Andy McEntee before his side's Leinster SFC semi-final clash against Kildare at Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park, Tullamore.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Meath manager Andy McEntee is hoping that his players will be able to make amends for their comprehensive nine point Leinster SFC semi-final defeat to Kildare in the All-Ireland SF qualifier series.

After finishing a distant 'second best' to their neighbours in O'Connor Park yesterday evening, the Royal County's name will be in the hat for tomorrow morning's qualifier draw and when asked if it will be difficult to rally his troops ahead of the back-door series, McEntee told Newstalk: “What's the option?



“We don't have any other option. They either want to play this game or they don't.

“We have to go at it again and get ourselves right for the next game.

“Too many players didn't get into the game and too many players would have to admit that they didn't perform to the level they would have liked to.”



On the subject of what went wrong against the Lilywhites, he continued: “We were second best in most aspects of the game and in most areas of the pitch. The scoreline reflects that.

“They seemed to get a lot of room up front and we struggled for a while with our kick-outs.

“They had their homework done. We didn't perform to the level that we would have like to performed. It was a combination of things.”