Leinster U17 HC: Dubs down the Cats 18 June 2017





O'Moore Park, Portlaoise. O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.

Dublin claimed Leinster U17 hurling honours at Kilkenny's expense on a scoreline of 3-17 to 2-10 in O'Moore Park today.

Mark Grogan, Billy Ryan and Luke McDwyer raised green flags for Fintan Clandillon's charges who finished with 10 points to spare over the Cats.

Captain Grogan and Ryan pounced either side of a goal by Kilkenny's Conor Drennan and the team in sky blue took a 2-8 to 1-7 lead into the break.