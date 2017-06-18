Ulster MFC: Impressive Oak Leafers secure final spot 18 June 2017





Antrim's Jamie Gribbin and Mark McGrogan of Derry Antrim's Jamie Gribbin and Mark McGrogan of Derry

Derry advanced to their third successive Ulster MFC final when disposing of Antrim's challenge with the minimum of fuss in today's curtain-raiser at Clones.

It finished 3-17 to 0-9 in Derry's favour and they now look forward to a final meeting with the winners of next Saturday's penultimate stage clash between Down and Cavan.

The Oak Leafers hit the ground running, scoring from their very first attack, and had 1-5 on the board before the Saffrons troubled the scoreboard operator.

A converted Conor McCluskey penalty helped to lay the foundations for their 1-10 to 0-3 interval lead.



The second-half followed a similar pattern and the winners finished with a flourish thanks to two late goals from Oisin McWilliams