Live: Sunday Match Tracker 18 June 2017





Waterford are the last into the 2017 All-Ireland senior hurling championship... The Deise will return to action after an 11-week break when they face Cork in the Munster SHC semi-final at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday. Waterford are the last into the 2017 All-Ireland senior hurling championship... The Deise will return to action after an 11-week break when they face Cork in the Munster SHC semi-final at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday.

There are four massive games on this afternoon with action in all provinces.

First of all, we head to Ulster where Tyrone and Donegal clash in a titanic battle for a place in the provincial decider.

It's semi-finals all the way as in Connacht we have Roscommon v. Leitrim in the big ball code also.

There are two provincial hurling semi-finals as Galway and Offaly clash in Leinster, while the 'big' game of the day sees Cork and Waterford clash for a place in the Munster SHC final.

Following on from yesterday's games, we should be in for another treat this afternoon and to follow all the action live just click here.