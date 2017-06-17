People were very impressed by Kildare this evening...
17 June 2017
Kildare's Chris Healy and Fionn Dowling celebrate.
©INPHO/James Crombie.
What was expected to be a close affair turned out to be a stroll in Bord na Mona O'Connor Park for Kildare this evening as they powered past Meath to reach their first Leinster SFC final in eight years.
There was plenty of praise for Cian O'Neill's men on Twitter, with some even suggesting they could dethrone Dublin - who face Westmeath in the second semi-final next Sunday - in this year's provincial decider. Needless to say, the same praise wasn't as forthcoming for a disappointing Meath outfit.