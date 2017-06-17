People were very impressed by Kildare this evening... 17 June 2017





Kildare's Chris Healy and Fionn Dowling celebrate. ©INPHO/James Crombie.

What was expected to be a close affair turned out to be a stroll in Bord na Mona O'Connor Park for Kildare this evening as they powered past Meath to reach their first Leinster SFC final in eight years.

There was plenty of praise for Cian O'Neill's men on Twitter, with some even suggesting they could dethrone Dublin - who face Westmeath in the second semi-final next Sunday - in this year's provincial decider. Needless to say, the same praise wasn't as forthcoming for a disappointing Meath outfit.

As a Kildare supporter I have to say I love Cian O'Neill, how his teams play; their attitude and athleticism + he picks all the Athy lads — Ger Gilroy (@gergilroy) June 17, 2017

Either Kildare or a serious outfit or Meath or Shite — Damian McCullough (@d_mc_cullough) June 17, 2017

I thought the #RoyalCounty were meant to be on the way back. #Meath were bet out the gate. #Kildare looked strong especially up top. #GAA — Gary MUFC Howard (@hill16foreva) June 17, 2017

A nine-point win for Kildare is their biggest ever over Meath in the championship. Previously had three eight-point victories. #GAA — Pat Nolan (@pat_nolan) June 17, 2017

FT: Kildare 2-16

Meath 0-13



Kildare comfortable for almost the entire 70 minutes. They have a gem in Kevin Feely.@IndoSport — Donnchadh Boyle (@depboyle) June 17, 2017

Delighted 4 @KildareGAA We're seeing true progress now. Hats off @cotzymc89 @FlynnersDan & Keith all having a massive contribution @JTBGAA — Seánie Bennett™ (@bennettseanie) June 17, 2017

Bring on the Dubs!! Great performance from the lads. Roll on Croker!! #KildareGAA #leinsterfinal — Lilywhite fan (@KildareGaafans) June 17, 2017

Next stop Croker! Well drilled team showing the benefits of all the work done all year #kildaregaa #gaa pic.twitter.com/PtEEFnEU7P — Liam Melia (@TwitleLiam) June 17, 2017

Taking a while to get home with the traffic but we've a month to get to Croke Park. Bliss to be @KildareGAA fan tonight #GAA — Brendan Coffey (@coffeybrendan) June 17, 2017

We are back. Hon the lilywhites lets show the dubs what Leinster gaa is about @KildareGAA @officialgaa #cilldaraabú — Patrick Conlon (@patrickconlon87) June 17, 2017

I said it when he was with Kerry and I will say it again now @KildareGAA Cian O'Neill is a top quality coach /manager — Oisin Langan (@oisinlangan) June 17, 2017

Green, yellow and five other shades. Many Meath folk who told me seniors will challenge Dublin, minors walk AI. Arrogance back, talent not. — Ewan MacKenna (@EwanMacKenna) June 17, 2017

Disappointing performance. On a side note, the level of personal abuse from some Meath "supporters" towards their own players is a disgrace. — David Sheehan (@DavidSSport) June 17, 2017