Pic: crowds flock to Sneem for John Egan statue unveiling 17 June 2017





A bumper crowd in Sneem for the unveiling of a bronze statue of the legendary Kerry footballer John Egan.

There was a huge turnout in Sneem this evening for the unveiling of a bronze statue of the legendary Kerry footballer John Egan.

Egan, who died at his Cork home in 2012 at the age of 59, was one of the stars of the great Kerry team of the 1970s and 1980s, winning six All-Ireland and nine Munster medals.

This photo taken by RTE commentator Marty Morrissey brilliantly captured the scenes. Well done to all involved.