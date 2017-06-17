O'Neill relieved to bridge eight-year gap 17 June 2017





Kildare manager Cian O'Neill.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Kildare manager Cian O'Neill.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Cian O'Neill cut a contented figure after guiding Kildare to their first Leinster SFC final appearance in eight years in Tullamore this evening.

The impressive Lilywhites posted their biggest ever win over Meath in championship football to set up a date with either Dublin or Westmeath in four weeks' time. Speaking to RTE Radio 1's Martin Kiely, O'Neill felt eight years was too long for a county like Kildare to be not at least contesting provincial finals.

"That's just not good enough. For a county like Kildare that prides itself on its football, and listen I was part of that last year when we should have got there, it's just good that we are back there," the Kildare manager said.

O'Neill insisted that his side will have it all to do to win the final.

"It's going to be a tough ask no matter who it is (we're playing). Obviously, Dublin are hot favourites and rightly so. Our preparation starts on Monday."