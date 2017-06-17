Derry give Waterford the blues 17 June 2017





Waterford supporters at today's All-Ireland football qualifier against Derry were treated to the unusual sight of their team wearing an all-blue strip.

What was ever more strange was that Derry also felt the need to wear their alternative red and white strip. Surely Waterford's white home jerseys and Derry's regular white and red jerseys didn't amount to a clash of colours?

It also transpired that the blue jerseys worn by Tom McGlinchey's side are their training tops.