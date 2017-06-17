Westmeath down three for Dubs date 17 June 2017





Westmeath's Callum McCormack and Eoin Rigney of Offaly.

Westmeath's 11-point victory over Offaly in today's Leinster SFC quarter-final replay came at a cost with Paddy Holloway, Callum McCormack and Denis Glennon all picking up injuries.

Centre back Holloway and key forward McCormack, who was a late addition to Tom Cribbin's starting XV, were forced off in the first half with knee and ankle injuries respectively, while Glennon - who replaced McCormack - also hobbled off in the 48th minute, moments after rattling the crossbar.

It's believed Holloway and McCormack have little or no chance of recovering in time for next Sunday's provincial semi-final against All-Ireland champions Dublin at Croke Park, while the Lake County will also be without forward John Connellan, who quit the panel this week.