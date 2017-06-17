Leinster SFC: Goals help Lake men past neighbours at second attempt 17 June 2017





Offaly's Peter Cunningham and James Dolan of Westmeath.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Offaly's Peter Cunningham and James Dolan of Westmeath.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Westmeath 3-17

Offaly 0-15

Westmeath have booked their place in the last four of the Leinster SFC following an eleven-point win over Offaly in today's quarter-final replay in Mullingar.

Three second-half goals from substitute John Egan and the influential duo of John Heslin and Kieran Martin between the 55th and 66th minutes helped the Lake men past their neighbours at the second attempt.

The reward for Cribbin's charges is a semi-final date with holders Dublin at Croke Park next Sunday June 25th, a repeat pairing of the previous two provincial finals.

The midlanders had to do it all again after they finished level on 0-10 apiece in their original quarter-final fixture in Tullamore six days ago in what was described as 'garbage' after both sides opted for a defensive approach.

However, supporters at a hot and sunny TEG Cusack Park for the second instalment of this midlands derby were treated to a much more open game of football with some breath-taking scores.

More to follow...