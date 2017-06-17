Team news: McBrearty returns for Tir Chonaill men

17 June 2017

Donegal's Patrick McBrearty with Conor Hamill of Antrim.
©INPHO/Presseye/John McIlwaine.

Paddy McBrearty returns to the Donegal starting fifteen ahead of tomorrow's Ulster SFC semi-final encounter with Tyrone in Clones.

The Kilcar attacker started on the bench in last month's quarter-final victory over Antrim but came on to hit 1-2 as Rory Gallagher's side hammered the Saffrons by 16-points to set-up a repeat of the 2016 provincial decider against the Red Hands this weekend.

U21 star Cian Mulligan, who was a late replacement for McBrearty the last day in Ballybofey, loses out in the only change.

The Tir Chonaill men are bidding to make the Anglo-Celt Cup for the seventh successive season.

Donegal (Ulster SFC v Tyrone): Mark Anthony McGinley; Paddy McGrath, Neil McGee, Eoghan Ban Gallagher; Ryan McHugh, Frank McGlynn, Caolan Ward; Jason McGee, Ciaran Thompson; Michael Carroll, Martin Reilly, Jamie Brennan; Patrick McBrearty, Michael Murphy, Hugh McFadden.




Most Read Stories

It looks like Dublin are already in the Leinster final...

LIVE: Saturday Match Tracker

"I don't think there's anything worse than someone being patronising"

Sligo Rovers offering discount to GAA fans

John Egan statue to be unveiled in Sneem

Whelahan never expected Faithful to fall so far


Android app on Google Play