Team news: McBrearty returns for Tir Chonaill men 17 June 2017





Donegal's Patrick McBrearty with Conor Hamill of Antrim.

©INPHO/Presseye/John McIlwaine. Donegal's Patrick McBrearty with Conor Hamill of Antrim.©INPHO/Presseye/John McIlwaine.

Paddy McBrearty returns to the Donegal starting fifteen ahead of tomorrow's Ulster SFC semi-final encounter with Tyrone in Clones.

The Kilcar attacker started on the bench in last month's quarter-final victory over Antrim but came on to hit 1-2 as Rory Gallagher's side hammered the Saffrons by 16-points to set-up a repeat of the 2016 provincial decider against the Red Hands this weekend.

U21 star Cian Mulligan, who was a late replacement for McBrearty the last day in Ballybofey, loses out in the only change.

The Tir Chonaill men are bidding to make the Anglo-Celt Cup for the seventh successive season.

Donegal (Ulster SFC v Tyrone): Mark Anthony McGinley; Paddy McGrath, Neil McGee, Eoghan Ban Gallagher; Ryan McHugh, Frank McGlynn, Caolan Ward; Jason McGee, Ciaran Thompson; Michael Carroll, Martin Reilly, Jamie Brennan; Patrick McBrearty, Michael Murphy, Hugh McFadden.