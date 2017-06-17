LIVE: Saturday Match Tracker 17 June 2017





Offaly's Eoin Rigney and John Heslin of Westmeath during their side's Leinster SFC quarter-final replay clash at TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.

There’s a feast of football today in the All-Ireland senior football championship as the 2017 qualifiers officially get underway this afternoon.

However, first is the matter of the Leinster SFC quarter-final replay between Westmeath and Offaly in Mullingar (throw-in 2pm), before Waterford and Derry open the backdoor in Dungarvan at 3pm.

The three other qualifiers involve two Leinster derbies, with Louth facing Longford in Drogheda and Peter Creedon’s Laois side traveling to Aughrim to take on Wicklow. Out west Sligo welcome Antrim to Markievicz Park with all three games throwing in at 5pm.

The big clash of the day sees Kildare and Meath squaring off in Tullamore this evening for a place in next month’s Leinster final and it promises to be a fascinating encounter, especially when you consider both teams’ scoring prowess in the championship thus far. Throw-in for that one is at 7pm.

Be sure to follow all the action here on our Live Match Tracker.