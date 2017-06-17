Sligo Rovers offering discount to GAA fans 17 June 2017





Sligo will be a busy spot later today when it hosts two big sporting fixtures.

Markievicz Park will stage the All-Ireland SF qualifier between Sligo and Antrim at 5pm. This will be followed by the League of Ireland Premier Division clash of Sligo Rovers and Galway United in the Showgrounds at 7.45pm.

And Rovers are offering a 20 per cent discount for their game to those attending the earlier GAA game.

There's clearly a very healthy relationship between soccer and GAA in the Yeats County. Back in 2013, Sligo GAA changed the date of their SFC final between Tourlestrane and Tubbercurry to avoid a clash with Rovers' FAI Cup semi-final against Shamrock Rovers on the same day.

Long may it continue to be the case...