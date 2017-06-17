Charity cycle in memory of Paul McGirr 17 June 2017





A charity cycle taking is taking place in Tyrone today to mark the 20th anniversary of the death of Paul McGirr.

The Dromore St. Dympna's forward was a rising star of Tyrone football when he died tragically while playing for the Red Hands in an Ulster minor football championship game against Armagh on June 15, 1997.

His brother Mickey has organised the cycle that will take in all 54 football and hurling clubs in Tyrone with proceeds going to the Spirit of Paul McGirr Charity. Former Ulster and Ireland rugby flanker Stephen Ferris is among those who will be taking part in the Dromore54 cycle.

The funds raised from the cycle are going to help build a secondary school in a community in Lusaka, Zambia where only 10 per cent of children can access secondary education. Any support you can give will be gratefully received.