It looks like Dublin are already in the Leinster final... 17 June 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. The Dublin team huddle before the drawn 2016 All-Ireland SFC final against Mayo at Croke Park.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

A headline in today's Irish Times would suggest that Dublin have already qualified for this year's Leinster football final.

'Champions Dublin await the victor of Meath and Kildare fixture' is the headline on a piece which previews this weekend's big championship games.

One of the games previewed is today's Leinster SFC quarter-final replay between Westmeath and Offaly. It seems someone forgot to tell the sub-editor that Dublin await the winners of this tie in the semi-final or maybe he / she, just like nearly every GAA follower in the country, reckons the result of that game is a foregone conclusion.

The headline which appears in today's Irish Times.