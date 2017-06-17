John Egan statue to be unveiled in Sneem 17 June 2017





Kerry great John Egan.

©INPHO/Billy Stickland. Kerry great John Egan.©INPHO/Billy Stickland.

A bronze statue of the late Kerry star John Egan will be unveiled in Sneem today.

Mick O Dwyer, Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh, Jimmy Deenihan, Niall Cahalane and Seamus Darby are among the luminaries who are expected to attend the unveiling ceremony which takes place at 5pm in the South Square. John's wife Mary and children John Jnr and Máirín will also be present. Soccer star John Jnr enjoyed a fine season at the heart of the Brentford defence and made his senior debut for Republic of Ireland against Iceland in March.

Egan was one of the stars of the great Kerry team of the 1970s and 1980s, winning six All-Ireland and nine Munster medals. He died at his Cork home in 2012 at the age of 59. A fundraising committee was set up to raise the €30,000 needed to bring the project to fruition.