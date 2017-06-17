Leinster scraps minor speeches 17 June 2017





Kildare captain Brian McLoughlin lifts the Leinster MFC trophy after his side's final success over Laois at Croke Park in 2016.

Leinster minor winning captains will no longer make acceptance speeches following a ruling by the Leinster Council.

The tradition was scraped at national level in 2010 following a recommendation to the GAA’s National Awards and Presentation Committee and has now being extended to Leinster.

At last week’s Westmeath county board meeting, Kevin Jordan of the Southern Gaels clubman expressed the hope that the practice of speech-making after underage finals would continue at club level.

“We have a lot of responsible young lads in football and hurling, and I don’t think they have ever embarrassed us too much by what they have said in speeches,” he is quoted as saying in the Westmeath Examiner.

The minor grade will be replaced by a new U17 competition next year.