Team news: Saffrons call up trio

16 June 2017

Antrim joint managers Gearoid Adams and Frank Fitzsimons

Niall Delargy, Kevin O'Boyle and Owen Gallagher have been called up to the Antrim team for tomorrow's All-Ireland SFC Qualifier clash against Sligo at Markievicz Park.

Both Delargy and O'Boyle came on as subsititutes in the Saffrons' 16-point defeat to Donegal in the Ulster quarter-final last month, while Gallagher, who partners his brother Patrick in midfield, missed the 3-19 to 1-9 loss through injury.

Brendan Bradley, Ruairi McCann and Peter Healy drop to the bench as part of three changes made by joint-managers Gearoid Adams and Frank Fitzsimons for the trip to the Yeats County.

Antrim (All-Ireland SFC v Sligo): Chris Kerr; Declan Lynch, Sean McVeigh, Mark Sweeney; Conor Hamill, Niall Delargy, Kevin O'Boyle; Owen Gallagher, Patrick Gallagher; Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tomas McCann, CJ McGourty; Patrick McBride, Paddy McAleer, Stephen Beatty.

Subs: Andrew Hasson, Conor Small, Seamus McGarry, Eunan Walsh, Brendan Bradley, Sean Donnelly, Conor Murray, Ryan Murray, Jack Dowling, Ruairi McCann, Peter Healy.




Most Read Stories

"I don't think there's anything worse than someone being patronising"

GAA on TV this weekend: three live games plus a whole lot more

Murphy is Donegal's greatest, says Molloy

Team news: Meath unchanged for Lilywhites

Fennelly back on treatment table

Brogan: Meath lost belief after Boylan's departure


Android app on Google Play