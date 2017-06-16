Team news: Saffrons call up trio 16 June 2017





Niall Delargy, Kevin O'Boyle and Owen Gallagher have been called up to the Antrim team for tomorrow's All-Ireland SFC Qualifier clash against Sligo at Markievicz Park.

Both Delargy and O'Boyle came on as subsititutes in the Saffrons' 16-point defeat to Donegal in the Ulster quarter-final last month, while Gallagher, who partners his brother Patrick in midfield, missed the 3-19 to 1-9 loss through injury.

Brendan Bradley, Ruairi McCann and Peter Healy drop to the bench as part of three changes made by joint-managers Gearoid Adams and Frank Fitzsimons for the trip to the Yeats County.

Antrim (All-Ireland SFC v Sligo): Chris Kerr; Declan Lynch, Sean McVeigh, Mark Sweeney; Conor Hamill, Niall Delargy, Kevin O'Boyle; Owen Gallagher, Patrick Gallagher; Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tomas McCann, CJ McGourty; Patrick McBride, Paddy McAleer, Stephen Beatty.

Subs: Andrew Hasson, Conor Small, Seamus McGarry, Eunan Walsh, Brendan Bradley, Sean Donnelly, Conor Murray, Ryan Murray, Jack Dowling, Ruairi McCann, Peter Healy.