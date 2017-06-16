Team news: Lake men stay the same for replay 16 June 2017





The Westmeath players take to the field.

©INPHO/Bryan Keane. The Westmeath players take to the field.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

The Westmeath side named for tomorrow's Leinster SFC quarter-final replay against Offaly in Mullingar is the same one that drew with the Faithful County last weekend.

The Lake County have no fresh injury worries but veteran forward Denis Glennon is ruled out due to concussion protocol after suffering a knock as a substitute in the drawn game in Tullamore.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier this week that Athlone clubman John Connellan, who also made an appearance off the bench during the 0-10 apiece stalmate, has since dropped himself from the county panel.

Westmeath (Leinster SFC replay v Offaly): Darren Quinn; Jamie Gonoud, Kevin Maguire, Killian Daly; James Dolan, Paddy Holloway, Mark McCallon; Alan Stone

Ger Egan; Kelvin Reilly, Paul Sharry, Noel Mulligan; Kieran Martin, John Heslin, Shane Dempsey.