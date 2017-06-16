Team news: Deise make just one change 16 June 2017





Waterford's Conor Murray.

There is just one change to the Waterford team for tomorrow's All-Ireland SFC Qualifier meeting with Derry in Dungarvan with Conor Murray replacing Brian Looby at wing-forward.

The Deise came so close to causing one of the biggest upsets in championship history in the Munster quarter-final at the Fraher Field venue where they ran the Rebels to within a point - 1-12 to 1-11.

Former county senior hurling panellists Donie Breathnach made a major contribution for Tom McGlinchey's charges the last day, scoring six-points on his football championship debut at this level.

Waterford (All-Ireland SFC v Derry): Stephen Enright; Aidan Trihy, Ray O'Ceallaigh, Thomas O'Gorman; James McGrath, Stephen Prendergast, Tadhg O hUallachain; Tommy Prendergast, Michael Curry; Conor Murray, Paul Whyte, Fearghal O Cuirrin; Donie Breathnach, Joey Veale, Gavin Crotty.