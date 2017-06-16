Team news: Barton keeps the faith 16 June 2017





Derry manager Damian Barton.

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Derry manager Damian Barton.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Derry boss Damian Barton has kept faith in the team that started last month's loss to Tyrone for tomorrow's All-Ireland SFC Qualifier against Waterford in Dungarvan.

The Oak Leafers slumped to an 11-point Ulster quarter-final defeat at the hands of their near neighbours for the second successive season but Barton has stuck to his guns for the trip to Fraher Field.

This means there is no place in the starting fifteen for James Kielt who returns from a one-match suspension.

Derry (All-Ireland SFC v Waterford): Ben McKinless; Niall Keenan, Brendan Rogers, Karl McKaigue; Ciaran McFaul, Chrissy McKaigue, Carlus McWilliams; Conor McAtamney, Danny Heavron; Ryan Bell, Niall Loughlin, Enda Lynn; Danny Tallon, Emmett McGuckin, Benny Heron.